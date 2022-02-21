Longer jail sentences can be imposed for abuse of domestic pets in Spain The Spanish government has just introduced a change to the law which will result in harsher punishments for those who do not look after their animals properly

People who ill-treat their pets can expect to go to jail, following a change to the Penal Code which was approved last Friday and toughens the punishments for those who hit domestic animals or subject them to any other type of serious and unjustified physical violence.

From now on, beating an animal to death will result in the perpetrator spending up to two years in jail. Until now, the maximum penalty was between six and 18 months in prison. They will also be banned from any type of business involving animals (breeding, selling, caring etc) and from having or living with any pets for up to five years, instead of from two to four years as has been the case until now.

The change to the law also means that if a pet requires veterinary treatment as a result of abuse, the perpetrator can be sent to jail for up to 18 months, instead of between three months and a year.

Spain has one of the worst records in Europe for animal abuse, with one being abandoned every two minutes. This is the first national law which regulates people’s relationships with their pets and the rights of domestic animals. It is expected to come into force in 2023 and it will include other sanctions such as heavy fines for a number of offences.

One of the most controversial parts of the change to the law is the requirement to take a free online course on responsible ownership before being able to legally own a dog. Other features of the new regulations include details of pets and their owners being held on a central register, and only qualified, registered professionals will be permitted to breed dogs.