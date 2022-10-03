Survey reveals the satisfaction level among tourists who came to Spain this summer was an incredible 96 per cent Americans, Canadians, Ibero-Americans, British and Irish visitors were the most satisfied with their trip and more than half said they were planning to come back within 12 months

The majority of those who took part in the survey were happy with their visit. / sur

A satisfaction survey carried out by Turespaña has shown that 96% of international tourists were satisfied or very satisfied with their visit to Spain this summer and more than half (55%) said they were planning to return within 12 months.

The results were presented on Monday, 3 October, by Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés and the director of Turespaña, Miguel Sanz, at the second edition of the Turespaña Convention in Barcelona.

"Listening to the opinions of our international visitors is indispensable in order to keep improving. The high level of satisfaction is evidence of the high standards of professionalism and quality in our tourism sector,” said Maroto.

The leisure facilities in Spain scored the highest marks (94% of those who took part in the survey said they were very satisfied or satisfied), followed by infrastructure such as airports, roads and seafront promenades, and also transport (metro, taxi, bus, train, ship and plane), which scored 92%.

The visitors gave a similar score to restaurants, and 90% were satisfied or very satisfied with their accommodation.

Americans and Canadians, the happiest tourists

American and Canadian tourists were the happiest about their trip (75% said they were “very satisfied”), followed by Ibero-Americans (73%); Irish (70%); British (68%) and French and Germans (53%).

One in every four visitors to Spain this summer said they had been to the country at least 10 times, and 60% said they had no links to Spain such as family or friends living here, a second home or employment.

The results presented by the Minister today corresponded to the first two surveys, which were carried out among 10,981 tourists between June and August. A third survey will be carried out in November.