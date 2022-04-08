New leader of Partido Popular voted in at party conference Malaga's Elías Bendodo has been appointed as national Coordinator General with a brief to lock in regional support

The conservative Partido Popular, Spain's main opposition party, has a new national leader. The president of the regional government of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was voted in unopposed at a special party conference in Seville last weekend.

His appointment follows the crisis at the top of the Partido Popular (PP) earlier this year which forced then-leader Pablo Casado to agree to step aside. Casado's leadership had been blamed for a disagreement with the regional president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and allegations of possible corruption against her. The arguments had threatened to split the party just as it is under pressure from far-right Vox for its traditional voters.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo (61) is known as a safe pair of hands, having delivered four straight victories for the PP in Galicia.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, Núñez Feijóo said that he was looking for moderation and to work with the Socialist-led government of Pedro Sánchez in the interests of all of Spain".

Malaga influence at top table

As part of his top team, the new PP leader appointed current PP leader of Congreso, Cuca Gamarra, as Secretary General. Malaga's Elías Bendodo, currently a senior member of the Andalusian regional government and once head of the Malaga Diputación provincial authority, was given the Coordinator General role, the third highest ranking position in the party.

Bendodo will leave his post in Andalucía after regional elections later this year and be responsible for coordinating support from the regional PP parties.