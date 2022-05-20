Large fines for Google and Vodafone over data protection The Spanish data protection agency has fined the search engine giant 10 million euros and the telephone company almost 4 million

Spain's data protection agency has fined Google 10 million euros and Vodafone España 3.94 million for failing to follow European data protection rules with their users and customers.

According to government information, the Google fine is related to data handling and the right for people to have old information removed from search engine results.

Vodafone España has been fined over parts of the data protection law that relate to the confidentiality and integrity of personal data.

A spokesperson for Google said that the company was examining the decision and will carry on interacting with regulators over privacy issues in order to reevaluate its practices and find the right balance.