Spain’s famous La Tomatina festival returns for first time since coronavirus pandemic Six lorries delivered 130 tonnes of tomatoes to the popular fiesta in Buñol

One of the most popular festivals in the Valencian region of Spain and one of the most internationally recognised, La Tomatina, has taken place again today, 31 August, following a three-year break after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis and its restrictions.

Buñol once again dyed its streets red hosting a party for which more than 15,000 tickets had been sold in advance.

Six lorries transported 130 tonnes of tomatoes to the town where, at 12 noon the thousands of participants used them as ammunition during the famous battle that has taken place in Buñol every year since 1945.

To guarantee the safety of those attending La Tomatina, more than 300 members of the Guardia Civil, Local Police and members of private security services, as well as volunteers, monitored the party to ensure that it took place in the safest possible way.

As usual, La Llosa, a municipality in the Plana Baja region of Castellón, was the official supplier that provided the 130,000 kilos of tomatoes for this year's La Tomatina.