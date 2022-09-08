King Felipe of Spain pays his respects to Queen Elizabeth II Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez has also offered, "My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II"

King Felipe VI of Spain has issued a personal statement to Charles, His Majesty the King, following the Buckingham Palace announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle this Thursday afternoon 8 September 2022.

The Spanish monarch wote, "Deeply saddened by the sorrowful news of the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved Mother, I would like to offer Your Majesty and the British people, on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government and people, our most heartfelt condolences.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world during the last seven decades.

"Her sense of duty, commitment and a whole life devoted to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland set an example for all of us and will remain as a solid and valuable legacy for future generations.

"Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and the whole Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe"

The Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, also offered his condolensces to the British monarch.

"My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history," said PM Sanchez.