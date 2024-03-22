Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
King Felipe of Spain drops in on daughter Leonor at lunch with army training pals
Royals

King Felipe of Spain drops in on daughter Leonor at lunch with army training pals

The monarch sat down for a chat while the heir to the throne and her fellow students were having lunch in the canteen

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:31

Compartir

King Felipe dropped in on his daughter, the Princess of Asturias, by surprise last Friday, during an exercise at the general military academy outside Zaragoza, northern Spain.

Leonor is currently a student at the college as part of her introduction to the country's armed forces.

Afterwards, the monarch sat down while the heir to the throne and her fellow students were having lunch in the canteen and had a lively chat with those at the table. Leonor will also have training in the navy and air force.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol gardeners, lifeguards and others affected by drought rules join forces to protest
  2. 2 Swimming pools at self-catering villas in south of Spain 'cannot be filled this summer'
  3. 3 Experts insist motorway tolls should be kept despite Spanish government ruling it out
  4. 4 Highland bagpipes take centre stage in Malaga
  5. 5 Former Estepona market reopens as foodie space
  6. 6 Marbella water treatment plant improvements will allow it to meet the needs of two million people
  7. 7 MasterChef films in Malaga for Semana Santa special
  8. 8 Malaga is the fifth favourite city in the world for second home buyers
  9. 9 In pictures: Netflix teases new blockbuster series of Kaos with gold statue of Zeus high above Malaga city
  10. 10 Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad