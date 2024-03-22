King Felipe of Spain drops in on daughter Leonor at lunch with army training pals

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:31 Compartir Copiar enlace

King Felipe dropped in on his daughter, the Princess of Asturias, by surprise last Friday, during an exercise at the general military academy outside Zaragoza, northern Spain.

Leonor is currently a student at the college as part of her introduction to the country's armed forces.

Afterwards, the monarch sat down while the heir to the throne and her fellow students were having lunch in the canteen and had a lively chat with those at the table. Leonor will also have training in the navy and air force.