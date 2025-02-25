How to comply with the new tourist rental regulation in Spain?

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 19:58 Compartir

All owners of a property for tourist rental have until 1 July to register it in Spain's Registro Único for holiday rentals. This step is an obligation for anyone who wants to promote their flat or house on holiday platforms, as well as for anyone who wishes to offer it for any other type of short-term rental. The procedure is required even if the owner has already registered their property in the Andalusian tourism register.

The regulation is a gateway for the electronic transmission of data between the online short-term rental platforms and the competent authorities. It seeks to inform people of the different uses, regulations and destinations of this type of accommodation.

The regulation covers tourist rentals, seasonal rentals, room rentals or rentals of other properties that provide short-term accommodation for financial gain, as long as they are offered through transactional online platforms. The Ministry of Housing has stated that "the target scope includes both the services that online platforms provide to short-term accommodation hosts in Spain and the rental services provided by the hosts".

Therefore, owners are obliged to obtain a registration number, provide the required information, respond to requests for information, update it when there is a change and inform the online platforms of the registration number that has been assigned by the land registry or the register for real estate. As for the online platforms, they are obliged to ensure that landlords identify their properties with this number in their applications and that it is visible in their advertisements. The decree came into force on 2 January, with a deadline on 1 July.

How can owners comply with this rule?

The regulation states that the procedure for applying for the registration number will be carried out through the electronic headquarters of the college of registrars or at the competent land registry or register for real estate.

Once the documentation has been submitted, the land registry or the register for real estate will automatically assign a registration number. Once it has been verified that the requirements have been met, the registration number will be recorded and the interested party will be notified. If there is some sort of irregularity in the documentation provided and the interested party does not correct it within the following seven working days, the validity of the registration number will be suspended and the general directorate for planning and evaluation of the Ministry of Housing and the urban agenda will communicate to all online short-term rental platforms so that they can remove or disable access. Once this number is available, it will have to be added to the different online rental platforms where the accommodation in question is advertised.

What documents need to be submitted?

The necessary documentation to obtain the holiday rental registration number is the tourist licence, the habitation certificate, the cadastral reference and the exact address of the property. It is also necessary to indicate whether the intention is to rent the property as a whole or by rooms, the maximum number of people who can use it and to show that you meet all the specific requirements of the region where the property is located.

What steps must be taken?

The first step is to access the Sede Electrónica de los Registradores de España by clicking on the button at the end of the instructions. Then you must proceed to authentication, for which you will need a digital certificate or electronic ID to validate your identity. Next, you must access the registration form and complete it with the requested details of the property in question, after which you will be issued a unique code. Once the information has been validated, the owner will receive a rental registration number (NRA), which is essential for marketing your property on tourist platforms. The cost of registration is 27 euros per application, plus taxes and potential deductions.

How long is the registration valid for?

The regulation demands that an informative model of short-term leases must be provided for each category and type of lease every 12 months. If the property is not registered, it cannot be advertised on digital platforms (OTAs), which will lead to financial penalties, as well as the possible suspension of the property as a tourist rental.