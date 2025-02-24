Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Katy Perry in an archive image. AFP
Katy Perry brings tour to Spain with two concerts in November

Katy Perry brings tour to Spain with two concerts in November

The American singer returned to the stage last September for the first time since 2017

EP

Monday, 24 February 2025, 12:04

American singer Katy Perry will perform in Barcelona and Madrid in November on her The Lifetimes Tour, in which she will promote her album 143 and review the hits of her career, promoter Doctor Music said on Monday in a statement.

Katy Perry, who returned to the stage last September for the first time since 2017, will perform on 9 November at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi and 11 November at Madrid's Movistar Arena, with tickets going on sale on 4 March.

"My Spanish KatyCats! I’ve seen you, I’ve heard you, and I know you’ve been waiting for this. The Lifetimes Tour is coming to Barcelona, and I’m super excited to see you this year!"

