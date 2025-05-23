Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

David Sánchez. Europa Press
Judge decides to put PM&#039;s brother on trial over job
Courts

Judge decides to put PM's brother on trial over job

Judge Beatriz Biedma decided on Thursday to go ahead with a trial against Sánchez, the president of the Badajoz provincial authority

Rocío Romero

Badajoz.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 10:56

The legal investigation into David Sánchez, the musician brother of the prime minister and known in his professional circle as David Azagra, moved up a gear this week, further agitating the national political scene.

Judge Beatriz Biedma decided on Thursday to go ahead with a trial against Sánchez, the president of the Badajoz provincial authority - Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and nine other people.

The judge sees sufficient evidence of possible corrupt practice and influence peddling over the PM's brother being awarded a public-sector job in Badajoz.

