Juan Carlos visits Britain on his way back to Spain

Former Spanish monarch, King Juan Carlos, is in Europe this week. The father of the current king who has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi after financial scandals, went to the UK before returning to Spain. Flying into London Stansted by private jet, the king was photographed arriving at the Chelsea vs Real Madrid football match at Stamford Bridge and was spotted leaving a high-end Mayfair private club with friends. Buckingham Palace denied rumours he had lunch with King Charles. Juan Carlos then headed to Galicia, Spain, to take part in a yacht regatta this weekend. On government orders, this year's visit to Spain is much lower key than last year's.