Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
EFE
Juan Carlos visits Britain on his way back to Spain

Juan Carlos visits Britain on his way back to Spain

Flying into London Stansted by private jet, the emeritus king was photographed arriving at the Chelsea vs Real Madrid football match at Stamford Bridge

SUR

Friday, 21 April 2023, 12:33

Compartir

Former Spanish monarch, King Juan Carlos, is in Europe this week. The father of the current king who has been living in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi after financial scandals, went to the UK before returning to Spain. Flying into London Stansted by private jet, the king was photographed arriving at the Chelsea vs Real Madrid football match at Stamford Bridge and was spotted leaving a high-end Mayfair private club with friends. Buckingham Palace denied rumours he had lunch with King Charles. Juan Carlos then headed to Galicia, Spain, to take part in a yacht regatta this weekend. On government orders, this year's visit to Spain is much lower key than last year's.

Publicidad

  1. 1 April on track to be driest on record in Spain, although light rain is forecast this weekend
  2. 2 Spain's water reserves sit at 50.7%, some 17 points lower than the ten-year average
  3. 3 The best %u2013 and worst %u2013 airlines as rated by flight passengers
  4. 4 Juan Carlos visits Britain on his way back to Spain
  5. 5 Second-hand car prices fall in Spain as stock rises
  6. 6 Government to limit rent increases to 3% and make landlords pay letting agency fee
  7. 7 Online blunder as Spain's BOE official state gazette repeals the Constitution
  8. 8 MPs approve changes to sexual violence 'only yes means yes' law
  9. 9 Enraged Amazon delivery driver rams police car in Valencia and tries to take officer's gun
  10. 10 Spanish PM promises to finance 43,000 flats to ease rental crisis

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad