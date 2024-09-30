Johnny Depp pays surprise visit to children's ward at hospital in Spain's Basque Country

J. Falcón San Sebastian Monday, 30 September 2024, 17:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Johnny Depp has been spending a few days in San Sebastian, in the north of Spain to present his second film as a director at the city's International Film Festival, but his most memorable appearance will be his visit to the paediatrics and oncology ward of the Hospital Donostia on Thursday 26 September. He went along as his character Captain Jack Sparrow, the main character in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

SUR

Sparrow used all of the jokes and character traits from the films with the children to the delight of young and old who met the 61-year-old actor.

Clash of hands with pirate Jack Sparrow

For one little boy, the memory of Depp asking him to fist-bump him repeatedly, "Do it again", will forever live in his mind. "Thank you, my friend," said Johnny Depp in Spanish.

Some of the little ones were shy around the actor and some were amazed that he was there with them. Another even asked him where he had left the ship. A logical question when you see the captain of a pirate ship in a hospital. "I had to sell it to buy my missing tooth," replied the actor.

It's not the first time that Depp has visited a children's ward in a hospital. He is known to have made several public appearances in hospitals in recent years, and it is believed that he has made many more without the cameras in front of him.

SUR

It is well-known that the only condition Depp set in order to play the Jack Sparrow was to have total freedom to build the character as he wished, so that in his natural performance it is difficult to distinguish between him and the actor. With continuous smiles and winks, he was clearly enjoying what will undoubtedly be his most memorable appearance in San Sebastian, a city whose Zinemaldia he has visited frequently in recent years.