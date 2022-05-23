Jobs on offer: 1,000 waiters and cooks needed in Spain this summer The provinces with the most vacancies are Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Castellón, Malaga and Valencia, the Canary Islands and Balearics, according to the Randstad human resources company

The human resources company Randstad is looking for 1,000 workers in the Spanish restaurant sector this summer, in one of its biggest employment campaigns ever.

Among the vacancies, the most in demand are waiters and cooks, especially in the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Castellón, Malaga and Valencia, plus the Canary Islands and Balearics. However, there are jobs available all over the country.

Although this sector was one of those most badly affected by the coronavirus crisis, it is proving to be one of the fastest to recover. In most cases, business is back to 2019 levels or even higher

In its monthly analysis of the unemployment situation in Spain, Randstad Research said that, from the figures of those who registered with Social Security in April, this is the sector which has grown the most, with more than 113,000 workers, followed – but at a considerable distance – by the transport and warehousing sectors.

Because the restaurant sector is in continuous growth, the requirements for workers interested in these positions are commitment to the job, immediate availability and some previous experience.

To be specific, the job vacancies for cooks require at least one year’s experience, and waiters will also need at least the same length of experience in banquets or à la carte services.

For further information about the more than 1,000 vacancies available all over Spain, Randstad has published the details on its website, with the link https://www.randstad.es/flexibilidad-horeco/