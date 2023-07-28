Jobless rate in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, falls to lowest level since 2008

Nuria Triguero Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The province of Malaga, including the Costa del Sol, now has its lowest unemployment level since 2008. Since the start of the tourist season in April, some 32,000 new jobs have been created.

The latest national jobless data was published on Thursday this week in the official quarterly EPA active population survey, covering April to June. For the first time ever there are more than 700,000 people in work in the province. The strong growth in employment makes Malaga the fourth Spanish province with the highest quarterly increase, behind the Balearic Islands, Barcelona and Madrid. It leads the Andalucía region overall.

Unemployment also improved in Malaga in the second quarter, but not to the same extent as employment. The EPA reflects a fall of almost 20,000 unemployed compared to the start of the year, so that the figure was slightly below 135,000. This reduction is not as strong as the rise in those in work for the usual reason: the increase in the local population.

At the end of June, the local unemployment rate stood at 15.82%. The national unemployment average was 11.6%.