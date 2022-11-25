More than 3,000 jobs up for grabs in Spain every month with no suitable applicants A new report claims the biggest problems are in finding waiters, cooks, nurses, data scientists, cleaners, translators and cashiers

Many companies in Spain need to recruit staff but are experiencing problems in finding suitable people. The gap between the type of employees needed and the abilities of the applicants is increasing. A report from InfoJobs for the period May to October shows that an average of 3,156 job offers online each month go unfulfilled.

On average, 380 vacancies remain open each month. “Since last year, Spain has found it difficult to cover some positions. The hospitality sector can’t find waiters, the health sector can’t find nurses, haulage has a serious lack of drivers and in IT it is almost impossible to find qualified professionals,” the report said.

Similar problems have arisen in agriculture, especially since immigration has dropped. The OECD’s report into International Migration shows that last year 16.6% fewer migrant workers came to Spain compared with 2020.

According to InfoJobs, the biggest problems are in finding waiters, cooks, nurses, data scientists, cleaners, translators and cashiers. Also, production and warehouse staff and site managers have been difficult to find recently.

The National Institute of Statistics shows that in the second quarter of this year there were 145,053 unfulfilled job opportunities in Spain and industry and construction were the sectors with the most problems.

Despite this, InfoJobs says that Spain has one of the lowest rates of unfilled vacancies in the EU, at 0.9% compared with the average of 3.1% in the eurozone.

Vacancies in EU as well

Generally, there are vacancies elsewhere in the EU for plumbers, bricklayers, carpenters, lorry drivers, mechanics, electro-mechanics, computer programmers, web application programmers, civil engineers, nurses, health care assistants and specialist doctors, according to InfoJobs.

“Many of these jobs are not considered attractive by potential applicants because of their working conditions (salary, stability or types of work required)", the report says.

Spain’s Public Employment Service (SEPE) produces a quarterly catalogue listing hard-to-fill jobs, and the Ministry of Inclusion and Transports is pushing for this to be expanded so that companies can hire bricklayers, foremen, electricians, carpenters, welders, forklift operators and others from abroad.

“The plan is awaiting approval, and the aim is for it to be put into effect during 2023. It is part of the strategies designed for the European Next Generation funds,” Infojobs explained.