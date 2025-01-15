Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two dogs in an archive image. EFE
Animal welfare

Jail sentence for drowning and causing 'slow and painful' death of girlfriend's dog in Spain

The man, who put the animal's head in a mop bucket, will also have to compensate the woman with 5,000 euros for the psychological damage caused and the value of her dog, as well as the costs of the autopsy

Europa Press

Vigo

Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 11:33

A court in the northwest of Spain has sentenced a man to one year and eight months in prison for drowning his girlfriend's dog in a mop bucket after an argument, causing the animal's death.

The judge at Vigo Criminal Court number 3 found him responsible for a crime against domestic animals, sentencing him to one year and eight months in prison, as well as a three and a half years disqualification from exercising a profession, trade or trade related to animals and from keeping animals.

In addition, the man will have to compensate the woman with 5,000 euros for the psychological damage caused and the value of the animal, as well as the costs of the animal's autopsy.

According to the account of proven facts in the sentence,it all happened on the night of 10 June 2023, when the accused went to pick up his then partner from work. An argument broke out between the two, which continued when they arrived at the home they shared.

There, when the woman went to her bedroom, the boyfriend "in order to undermine the integrity and life" of the animal, grabbed it, holding the dog's head submerged in the water of a mop bucket that was in the living room.

When the woman surprised him, she pulled the dog's head out of the water and tried to revive it, but the animal died. The accused told her: "that's one problem less".

As a result, he was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. However, the sentence can be appealed before the provincial court of Pontevedra.

