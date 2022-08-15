How you can get stung for a 100 euro fine even it your vehicle has passed its ITV test Drivers in Spain are obliged to display the roadworthiness sticker in a visible place to avoid being penalised by the authorities

Passing the ITV vehicle inspection test to certify the roadworthiness of our vehicles is one of the most important obligations for drivers in Spain. Every four years – or less, depending on the age of the vehicle – owners must pass through the official inspection centre to avoid subsequent problems and fines.

But some drivers whose vehicles passed the test are being fined for not correctly displaying the sticker that certifies that the vehicle is safe.

The ITV sticker, which is also called by its technical name V19, must be placed in a visible place and is considered a legal document.

It is generally advised to place it on the top right hand corner of a vehicle's windscreen. Vehicles without windscreens or motorbikes must place the sticker in a visible place for verification.

Failure to place the ITV sticker in a visible place is grounds for a fine of between 80 and 100 euros. The amount fined can be discounted if it is paid quickly. Since the DGT traffic authority´s database of vehicles and drivers can be accessed by all law enforcement agencies, such a fine can be applied by any officer checking the information.

The stickers are printed in different background colours, determined by the calendar year in which the validity period of the last inspection expires. One of the purposes of the colour printed on the ITV sticker is to make it easier for police officers to see the sticker from a distance and to be able to detect whether the vehicle is still valid.

The colours assigned for each of the V19 stickers are as follows:

Yellow ITV sticker:

Years 1999 / 2002 / 2005 / 2008 / 2008 / 2011 / 2011 / 2014 / 2014 / 2017 / 2020 / 2023 / 2026 / 2029.

Red ITV sticker:

Years 2000 / 2003 / 2006 / 2009 / 2009 / 2012 / 2012 / 2015 / 2015 / 2018 / 2021 / 2024 / 2027 / 2030.

Green ITV sticker:

Years 2001 / 2004 / 2007 / 2010 / 2013 / 2013 / 2016 / 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025 / 2028.