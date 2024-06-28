Investigation under way into alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by at least eight classmates in Andalusian village

EP Friday, 28 June 2024, 12:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The case of an alleged gang rape of a 12-year-old girl by at least eight classmates at a school in Peñaflor (Seville) is being investigated by the public prosecutor's office for minors. The case is also being studied by other relevant authorities such as the town hall and the Andalusian regional government. The matter is already in the judicial process, and education department inspectors are preparing a report "to be made available to the court", according to sources.

In an interview on Canal Sur Television, picked up by Europa Press, the paternal grandfather of the child, who has a 50% disability, affirms that it was she herself who revealed the incident, "days after" it took place.

The grandfather's partner, who also did not want to reveal her name to preserve the family's privacy, told how she observed "strange" behaviour in the girl, "with bad manners, when normally she is not like that".

"After appearing very nervous, she confessed to us, her older sister and me, what had been done to her, and even revealed, one by one, who the attackers were."

The town hall has so far declined to comment on the alleged assault on the minor, referring instead to a statement it released.

The grandfather, who has permanent custody of the girl, expressed his frustration, saying, "I am eagerly awaiting the medical report so I can show it to the school principal, who doesn't believe this happened, even if I have to go to his house to present it." He also criticised the municipal social services for "not getting in touch" with them.