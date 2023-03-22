Investigation into alleged virgin olive oil scam in Spain widens

People in possession olive oil from the thirteen affected brands are advised to refrain from consuming it and to contact the place of purchase to return it

The regional government of Extremadura has added the brands Los Milagros and Almazara Fernández to an existing list of eleven others which it considers to be involved in an oil fraud and a crime against public health.

The other brands are Vareado, La Esmeralda, Acebuche, Virgen del Guadiana, Cortijo del Oro, La Campiña de Andalucía, Galiaceite 2022, La Abadía, Villa de Jerez, Don Jaén Aceite 2019 and Imperio Andaluz.

In total, the Extremadura authorities have targeted 20,000 litres of oil that was being marketed as virgin olive oil when the first analyses carried out on one of the brands revealed that it was a mixture of lampant oil with refined oils. Lampant olive oil has a high acidity and a very unpleasant taste and smell, which makes it a product "unfit for human consumption", according to the Extremadura government points out. Its name comes from its use as a fuel in old oil lamps.

However, the Extremaduran government said that to date no health risk has been identified as a result of the consumption of these oils, which are the subject of an alert issued by the Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan).

People in possession of olive oil from the above-mentioned brands are advised to refrain from consuming them and to contact the place of purchase to return them. In case of consumption, they should contact the health centre so that they can be informed about the evolution of the alert and the actions to be taken.