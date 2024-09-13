International Chocolate Day: why is it celebrated every 13 September?

Isabel Méndez Friday, 13 September 2024, 17:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is one of those days that comes as a surprise to learn that it exists, but it is justified, as it has millions of followers all over the world. This Friday, 13 September, the popular treat celebrates its International Chocolate Day. But why was this date chosen?

It came about in honour of the British writer Roald Dahl, who was born on this day (in 1916) and who is the author of the popular children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, made into a film of the same name starring Johnny Deep. Milton S. Hershey, the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company, was also born on this date (but in 1857), which is why the initiative also has the support of the United States, among other countries.

Nowadays, chocolate offers multiple versions and is present in numerous foods such as biscuits, sweets and bars... but has its origins in Mexico. Legend has it that the god Quetzalcoatl gave the cocoa tree as a gift to mankind, which years later was christened Theobroma Cacao, which in Greek means 'food of the gods'. Cocoa was a staple food in Aztec society and was also used as a currency. They drank it liquid and with spices, a very energetic, dark and thick drink called 'tchocolatl'.

The International Cocoa Organisation records that the first foreigner to taste cocoa, as it was prepared by the indigenous people, was Christopher Columbus in 1502, having just arrived in Nicaragua. When Hernán Cortés returned to Spain from his expeditions, he brought the recipe back with him in 1519. However, the recipe was not initially received with much enthusiasm, so it was modified by adding sugar to give it a more pleasant taste.

Although if consumed before bedtime it can make it difficult to sleep, chocolate is a must-have to end any lunch or dinner with a sweet taste.

Health benefits

As well as being an object of indulgence, cocoa can provide a number of health benefits (especially dark chocolate, the purest), including:

- It improves mood. Chocolate contains compounds such as theobromine and phenylethylamine, which can stimulate the release of endorphins, which produce feelings of happiness and well-being.

- Helps reduce stress. It has magnesium, a compound that can help reduce stress and anxiety.

- Improves cognitive function and protects the heart. Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which can improve cognitive function and memory and also help reduce heart pressure and the risk of heart disease.

- It protects the skin. Dark chocolate contains antioxidants, which can protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays.