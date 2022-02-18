Interest grows in secondhand electric vehicles According to ElectricarVO, Andalucía is one of the regions where a used electric car could be bought more cheaply

The increasing popularity of sustainable vehicles is also noticeable in the used car market: the sales of used electric cars grew by 113.4 per cent in 2021 compared with the previous year, according to figures from Ideauto (Instituto de Estudios de Automoción) which are quoted in the ElectricarVO report by coches.net.

This shows that the supply of used vehicles of this type grew by about 70 per cent in 2021, especially those which had done fewer than 20,000 kilometres, where the increase w as 92.2 per cent compared with 2020.

The average price of an electric car last year was 26,591 euros, which was one per cent higher than that of the previous year, according to the report.

The price does, however, depend on where you are in Spain, and there can be a big difference of up to 13,000 euros.

Buying a used electric car in Navarra, the most expensive region, for example, would have set you back on average 35,579 euros last year, while in the Canary Islands it would have been 31,469 euros and in Valencia 29,073 euros.

According to ElectricarVO, the Andalucía region is one of the regions where a used electric car could be bought more cheaply, with an average of 24,329 euros, whereas in the Balearic Islands you would have paid about 23,148 euros and in La Rioja region it would have cost you 22,382 euros.

The secondhand electric vehicle market consists mainly of cars between one and three years of age, which were 55.9 per cent of the total sold in 2021.