Sexism behind the wheel in Spain

Despite the progress that society as a whole is making in terms of education and awareness, there are still many people today who suffer some form of gender discrimination. Data from Midas, the leading chain in car care through sustainable maintenance, repair and mobility solutions in Spain, has revealed that six out of 10 women have suffered sexism in the automotive world.

To mark International Women's Day, Midas reinforced its commitment to equality in this sector with its #EllasConducen (#theydrive) campaign. Through the initiative the company focuses on the prejudices and barriers that still persist for women, highlighting the need for real change.

The data of the #EllasConducen IMPARABLES study revealed that 75% of women drivers have faced insults, honking or sexist comments on the road. In addition, some 52.4% have been the victim of jokes questioning their driving skills.

Garages and dealerships

"The data from the study are shocking: more than half of women have experienced discrimination behind the wheel. These figures show a reality that we cannot ignore. It is essential to continue to raise awareness and promote specific actions to eradicate these prejudices," said Jocelyne Bravo, head of marketing and communications at Midas.

In fact, there are several environments within the transport sector where women experience this discrimination. The figures from the Midas study indicate that garages (32%) are the place where this type of behaviour occurs most, where surprise at the presence of women as customers predominates.

Also in dealerships, 22.4% of women say that salespeople prioritise attention to their male companion, downplaying the importance of their opinion and decision-making capacity. On the other hand, 16% of women felt questioned when obtaining their driving licence, reflecting a general lack of confidence in their driving skills.

Safety

Discrimination in the automotive sector also has a significant emotional and professional impact on women. Some 35.6% admit to feeling emotionally affected by sexist comments about their driving, which affects their confidence and safety behind the wheel. The lack of inclusion and opportunity in the sector perpetuates gender inequality, leaving many women feeling out of place in the automotive world.

The automotive industry, like many other sectors, is looking to evolve towards a more equal and inclusive future. Breaking down prejudices, promoting education and making the experiences of women in the sector more visible are necessary steps to generate real change.

Initiatives such as #EllasConducen not only highlight a latent problem, but also act as an impetus for the transformation of an industry that must adapt to diversity and ensure equal opportunities for all, regardless of gender.