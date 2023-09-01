Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Petrol has gone up. R.C.
Inflation rises again in Spain as fuel prices surge to highest level this year
Economy

Inflation rises again in Spain as fuel prices surge to highest level this year

The government's INE statistics office has said the rise in inflation in August was explained by the increase in fuel prices compared with the falls recorded a year ago in August 2022

José María Camarero

Madrid

Friday, 1 September 2023, 16:50

Compartir

Annual inflation in Spain was 2.6% in August according to government data This was the second consecutive monthly increase after July's 2.3% and following the low of 1.9% in June, which was the lowest figure for the whole of 2023 so far.

Prices in August rose by 0.5% compared to July. The government's INE statistics office has said the rise in inflation in August was explained by the increase in fuel prices compared with the falls recorded a year ago in August 2022. Fuel has gone up at the pump by 12% so far this year and is the highest it has been this year, just as many people drive home after their summer holidays. On the other hand, electricity has helped to contain inflation in August. Although the price of electricity has risen compared to recent months, if we compare it with August last year, the increase has been lower.

Despite the IPC - Spain's consumer price index - rising to 2.3% year-on-year in August, core inflation, which measures the daily cost of living without taking into account the most volatile products (electricity or unprocessed food) dropped a tenth of a percentage point, although it stands at 6.1%. This rate will be the reference for whether or not the tax reduction on basic foodstuffs, which the government has extended until 31 December, will be maintained. Ministers have stated that if this falls below 5.5% in September the rebate will not be applied as of 1 November.

Analysts had anticipated inflation would rise by a few tenths of a percentage point in August due to both the generalised increase in prices throughout the economy and the comparison effect with the figure for the same month last year. Bank of Spain's estimates point to the end of year inflation between 4% and 5%.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A touch of the exotic spices up a small inland village in Malaga province
  2. 2 Outcome of inquiries awaited as Luis Rubiales remains suspended over controversial World Cup events
  3. 3 Search continues as families of missing Costa del Sol paddle boarders share video of the pair heading out to sea
  4. 4 In photos and video: Cala Mijas music festival kicks off the weekend in style
  5. 5 Retaliation threatened over Spanish passport checks
  6. 6 Beach bars in Torremolinos reported for exceeding their terraces
  7. 7 Unique Pedro Romero fair in Ronda recreates the ambience of the late 18th century
  8. 8 Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich faces tough third round clash with American rival at US Open
  9. 9 ARCH horse sanctuary reopens to public after summer break
  10. 10 Fuengirola offers packed programme of free cultural events throughout September

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad