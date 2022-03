Iñaki Urdangarin is released from jail as court ends his sentence early He was imprisoned in 2018 after receiving a sentence of six years for financial crimes

The brother-in-law of King Felipe, Iñaki Urdangarin, has been a free man since Wednesday this week. A court in Bilbao in the Basque Country has suspended his prison sentence for various financial irregularity crimes.

Having served two thirds of his sentence, the court said he was free to go without needing any supervision. Urdangarin recently separated from the king's sister, the Infanta Cristina, although they are still married.