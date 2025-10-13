Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Immediate safety recall of several popular antiseptic liquids and sprays sold in pharmacies and supermarkets in Spain

The measure has been taken due to the possible contamination of the products with the bacterium Burkholderia cepacia

Ester Requena

Malaga

Monday, 13 October 2025, 17:29

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (Aemps) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of several well-known antiseptic liquids and sprays sold in supermarkets and pharmacies. Laboratorios Montplet S.L.U. has been ordered to cease the marketing and distribution of several biocidal antiseptic products for healthy skin.

In August, Aemps received a warning regarding the possible presence of the bacterium Burkholderia cepacia in an antiseptic product for healthy skin intended exclusively for hospital use. Aemps has taken measures to stop the marketing and distribution of the products in question. In addition, it has informed regional health authorities.

Products and batches concerned

As a result of the initial investigation, Aemps has extended the measure to other products, following the detection of possible contamination by Burkholderia cepacia bacteria. The health agency says that this bacterium can present risks for people with health problems or weakened immune systems.

Aemps has detailed that the products and batches affected are the following:

Registration number 837-DES:

MONTPLET AQUEOUS SOLUTION WITH CHLORHEXIDINE 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN BIOCIDE FOR HUMAN HYGIENE. Batches: 52409, 52391, 52416, 53018, 52469, 53081, 53077, 53108, 53605, 53613, , 53855, 54029, 54056

Registration number 1186-DES:

EROSKI AQUEOUS CHLORHEXIDINE SPRAY 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN. Lot 52381

BOTIKIT 2% AQUEOUS CHLORHEXIDINE SPRAY ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN. Batch: 53627, 53595

Registration number 841-DES:

ALVITA CHLORHEXIDINE DIGLUCONATE 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN BIOCIDE FOR HUMAN HYGIENE. Lot: 52383

CUIDAPLUS CHLORHEXIDINE DIGLUCONATE 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN BIOCIDE FOR HUMAN HYGIENE. Batch: 53103, 53119, 53665

IA INTERAPOTHEK CHLORHEXIDINE DIGLUCONATE 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN BIOCIDE FOR HUMAN HYGIENE. Lot numbers: 53152, 53175

NOTADERM CHLORHEXIDINE DIGLUCONATE 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN BIOCIDE FOR HUMAN HYGIENE. Batch: 53112, 53679, 53711

ACOFAR CHLORHEXIDINE DIGLUCONATE 2% ANTISEPTIC FOR HEALTHY SKIN BIOCIDE FOR HUMAN HYGIENE. Lot numbers: 53133, 53150

surinenglish Immediate safety recall of several popular antiseptic liquids and sprays sold in pharmacies and supermarkets in Spain

Immediate safety recall of several popular antiseptic liquids and sprays sold in pharmacies and supermarkets in Spain