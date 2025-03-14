Ikea recalls several electrical products due to electric shock risk

Raquel Merino Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 10:56 Compartir

Ikea has announced the withdrawal of several of its products due to a manufacturing error, which presents a risk of an electric shock.

The products concerned are fairy lights of the lines: Ledljus (both with 24 and 64 lights), Soomarlanke (with 12 multicoloured bulbs), Strala (48 lights), Svartra (12 lights) and Utsund (24 lights). Another recalled product is the Sommarlanke LED floor lamp (100 cm) and the Strala LED lighting shade (48 lights). The LED controller concerned is the ICPSH24-2-IL-1, while the affected plug is the SYK-02F.

According to the Swedish multinational company, the problem is that the plugs of all these products do not comply with relevant safety regulations to limit the entry of water.

Customers who have any of the above models at home can return them to any of the company's shops for a full refund, without the need to present a receipt.

Ikea has also made available to its customers a free hotline 900 40 09 22, for those who may have any doubts or queries.