Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ikea recalls several electrical products due to electric shock risk
Consumer affairs

Ikea recalls several electrical products due to electric shock risk

The company has found an issue with the plugs of these products, which prevents compliance with relevant safety regulations

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Friday, 14 March 2025, 10:56

Ikea has announced the withdrawal of several of its products due to a manufacturing error, which presents a risk of an electric shock.

The products concerned are fairy lights of the lines: Ledljus (both with 24 and 64 lights), Soomarlanke (with 12 multicoloured bulbs), Strala (48 lights), Svartra (12 lights) and Utsund (24 lights). Another recalled product is the Sommarlanke LED floor lamp (100 cm) and the Strala LED lighting shade (48 lights). The LED controller concerned is the ICPSH24-2-IL-1, while the affected plug is the SYK-02F.

According to the Swedish multinational company, the problem is that the plugs of all these products do not comply with relevant safety regulations to limit the entry of water.

Customers who have any of the above models at home can return them to any of the company's shops for a full refund, without the need to present a receipt.

Ikea has also made available to its customers a free hotline 900 40 09 22, for those who may have any doubts or queries.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Ikea recalls several electrical products due to electric shock risk