IKEA recalls frozen cake after fragments of metal detected

The Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency has issued a warning about a frozen cake product sold by Ikea which is being withdrawn from sale due to fragments of metal being detected in the contents. Anyone who has one of these cakes is advised not to eat it, and to return it straight away to the store where they bought it.

The product in question is the Daim 400g frozen almond and chocolate cake, manufactured by Almondy. The food safety agency says the problem was detected by Ikea in Sweden and the company immediately notified the authorities in every country where its items are sold.

In Spain, these cakes have been sold in Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y León, the Basque Country,, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and Valencia, but it is possible that they have also been distributed to other regions as well.

The affected product

The details of the affected product are as follows:

Brand: Daim

Batch number: L2140

Expiry date: 18/11/2023

Weight: 400g

Presentation: Frozen

Sold by: IKEA stores