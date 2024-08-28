Ikea trials pre-owned furniture platform in Spain: this is how it will work

Madrid and Oslo, the cities where the platform will be tested until the end of the year.

Ikea has launched Ikea Preowned in Spain, its new platform for buying and selling second-hand products.

CEO of Ingka, the main operator of Ikea shops, Jesper Brodin, welcomed the launch of this initiative, as reported in British newspaper The Financial Times. "This was a dream we have been wanting to achieve for a long time. We're at a point where we can do cooler, more advanced things. There is incredible confidence that the company will evolve digitally," he said.

1 The project kicks off in Madrid and Oslo

Brodin announced that Madrid and Oslo are the cities chosen to test the platform until the end of the year, and after tests are carried out in these countries, the aim is to extend it to all the countries where the Swedish multinational is present.

2 What does the platform consist of?

Ikea Preowned aims to tap into the second-hand market so customers can sell directly to each other, a sector in which, according to Brodin, Ikea has a larger market share than in the sale of new furniture.

The Swedish multinational said the initiative is part of a series of efforts it is making to reduce resource use and transition to a circular business. "We hope to encourage waste reduction and extend the life of our products by finding new homes for them," Ikea said on its website.

For the Ingka Group, this includes offering services to customers such as buying back products that are no longer needed, providing assembly parts, investing in companies such as RetourMatras, which recycles mattresses into materials for new mattresses, and advocating and positively influencing the private sector and governments to promote the transition to a circular economy.

The new platform for selling second-hand furniture, like shopping on Ikea.com, searches for items close to the customer, agrees on a price and a collection point between buyer and seller.

3 A commitment to the circular economy

With the launch of Ikea Preowned, the Swedish multinational pointed out its commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, where it had the Ikea Circular Market, where you could buy from a selection of products to give them a new life: products that have returned to the shop thanks to the buy-back service, discontinued products or items with minor damage.