Ikea grows annual sales in Spain to 1.8bn euros and will create new jobs Online sales now make up nearly a quarter of their income

Swedish furniture-giant Ikea is continuing to grow its sales in Spain. This week the firm announced that its sales in the country increased to 1.82 billion euros in its latest financial year, up 8.2% on the year before. The growth has been driven by online sales which now make up almost a quarter of Ikea's income in Spain.

Ikea plans to create 1,500 new jobs in Spain in the next two years, to reach a workforce of 11.230 staff. The firm hopes to open 90 more of its newer, smaller format sales points.