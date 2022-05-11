Hyundai launches VIVe sustainable carsharing scheme in Spain's smallest village, with just four residents Any municipality with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants can apply for this new shared, clean form of transport at their nearest dealer, who will not only make the system available but will provide support in setting it up

Illán de Vacas is the smallest village in Spain. It only has four inhabitants and the institutions tend to ignore it. Those who live there would like more people to come, to increase the population, but to do that, like many other places in the 'empty Spain', they would need some incentives. Now, thanks to Hyundai, they think they have found one. Illán de Vacas has joined the company's VIVe carsharing scheme, which aims to provide sustainable mobility solutions for rural areas.

In a world made by and for cities, Hyundai started VIVe in 2019 by and for villages. The firm launched its project in Campisábalos, a village with the cleanest air in Spain and third cleanest in the world, which was the first to adopt this 100% electric rural carsharing system, which was warmly welcomed. Since then, VIVe has continued to grow and now around a dozen villages have access to sustainable mobility. From 10 May, Illán de Vacas has been one of them.

Any municipality with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants can apply for this new shared, clean form of transport at their nearest Hyundai dealer, who will not only make the system available but will provide support in setting it up.

How it works

When a village joins the VIVe scheme, residents on the population register can use it free of charge during the initial phase, for three months. After that, it has to be paid for and anyone can use the vehicle via the VIVe App, which has been designed and developed exclusively for this initiative by Dealerbest. Users can book the vehicle via the App, report any defects and see which cars are available. The App also monitors the journeys, limiting them to a radius of 150 kms.

Hyundai also installs a charging point for the vehicles, and that is also the pick-up and return point. Javier Bollaín, the mayor of Illán de Vacas, is delighted. He says the VIVe system is a great advance for the village, and he is sure it will help to attract new residents.