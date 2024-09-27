Hurricane Isaac approaches Iberian Peninsula after passage of storm Aitor

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 27 September 2024, 14:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The tropical cyclone Isaac that has formed in the central Atlantic could reach hurricane status in the next few hours, Spain's state weather agency Aemet has reported. However, the most likely scenario right now does not bring Isaac directly close to the Iberian Peninsula and, in any case, if it were to approach, it would arrive as a storm, not as a tropical cyclone.

Specifically, Aemet has explained that it is possible that Isaac will reach hurricane status in the next few hours, but that it is still a long way from the European coasts, far to the west of the Azores Islands (Portugal). Some forecasts point to an approach to the Iberian Peninsula, although Aemet stresses that this is not the most likely scenario and that there are many uncertainties about the possible path it could follow.

Even if it does finally approach the Spanish mainland, the state agency details that Isaac would arrive as a storm after losing its tropical characteristics in the previous couple of days. In addition, Aemet highlights the fact that it is not "unusual" for a storm that had originally been a tropical cyclone to reach Europe and that, in fact, it usually happens most autumns.