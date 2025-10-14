Huge catfish turns up dead in rubbish bin in Spain

Diego Marín A. Logroño Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 15:41 Share

Seeing all kinds of wild animals in Logroño's city centre in northern Spain has become a normal part of daily life for residents: whether it's a vulture in a window, a goat in Casa de las Ciencias, a roe deer in a dog park, a fox on a walk in the Los Lirios area, an abandoned doe in an open field or a wild boar in Siete Infantes.

The latest discovery took place on Saturday, 11 October, when a large catfish was found dead in a rubbish bin on Calle Río Lomo, between the water treatment plant and the Berceo shopping centre.

President of the Rioja fishing federation Juan José Herce criticised whoever had left the monster-sized freshwater fish in public and described the act as "irresponsible". "The public should not have to see this and the rubbish bin has been filled unnecessarily. It would be better to deposit it in an organic matter container," Herce said.

The catfish is an invasive predator that "eats everything it catches, from barbels and crabs to pigeons and dogs on the banks - it is very voracious". Due to the risk to native fauna, fishermen are obliged to kill catfish, if they catch one, and dispose of it in special containers. Some people choose to eat it battered.

In search of a trophy, some people specifically try to catch catfish and find the biggest one. In July 2024, Sergio Pérez from Alfareño caught a 2.37-metre specimen in the Ebro river. The national record, however, was set in Valladolid with a 2.5-metre specimen.

According to sources, the catfish found in Logroño weighs around 15 kilos and measures one metre, so it could be around 5 years old. The main hypothesis is that it was caught by a fisherman who didn't know what to do with it. The bin is located near a free car park, 200 metres from the Ebro.