The 2023 trophy and match ball. Adidas
How to watch the Lionesses take on La Roja in World Cup final on TV in Spain
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

How to watch the Lionesses take on La Roja in World Cup final on TV in Spain

Spain and England meet in the final of the Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney this Sunday, 20 August

SUR in English

Malaga

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 10:04

Some of the world’s best players will face off against each other Spain and England meet in the final of the Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney this Sunday, 20 August.

Neither side have reached this stage of the tournament previously.

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash where all three goals were scored in the final ten minutes of regulation time.

England, meanwhile, saw off co-hosts Australia 3-1 in an enthralling contest in Sydney. History beckons, with both nations aiming to claim a maiden Women's World Cup title.

In Spain the match will be shown by the national broadcaster RTVE on the La 1 free terrestrial television channel, with coverage from 11.15am and a 12noon kick-off time, and the game will also be streamed here.

