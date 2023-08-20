How to watch the Lionesses take on La Roja in World Cup final on TV in Spain

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Some of the world’s best players will face off against each other Spain and England meet in the final of the Women’s World Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney this Sunday, 20 August.

Neither side have reached this stage of the tournament previously.

Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash where all three goals were scored in the final ten minutes of regulation time.

Ampliar

England, meanwhile, saw off co-hosts Australia 3-1 in an enthralling contest in Sydney. History beckons, with both nations aiming to claim a maiden Women's World Cup title.

Ampliar

In Spain the match will be shown by the national broadcaster RTVE on the La 1 free terrestrial television channel, with coverage from 11.15am and a 12noon kick-off time, and the game will also be streamed here.