How to travel with your dog or cat in a vehicle or on public transport in Spain

J. Bacorelle Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

"Planning a trip with our dogs and cats requires information, organisation and time. It is advisable to make a prior visit to the vet to check that their state of health is optimal, and to make sure that we have their health and vaccination records in force, as well as their passport and microchip", said Lucía Santo Tomás, head of training at Spain's Dingonatura pet store.

Choose and plan your destination in advance. Before travelling with your dog or cat you should choose accommodation that allows pets, and ask if there is an 'extra' cost for their stay. Although there are more and more hotels and rural houses that allow the whole family, it never hurts to make sure that we are not going to have problems. Also, depending on the distance to the destination, we should organise a series of stops so that our animals can get out, always on a leash, get some fresh air, relieve themselves and stretch out.

Use a suitable restraint system. The choice of restraint system is one of the most important aspects when planning our getaway and travelling with our dog or cat in the car with all the safety measures. Although it will depend on the size and type of animal, the best way to carry pets, especially if they are small, is to use a carrier placed on the floor of the vehicle. If they are large, they can also be placed in the luggage compartment in a rearward-facing position. And for greater safety, it is recommended to combine this system with a dividing grid.

It is also advisable to have a small space for the animal's bag or luggage: a container or portable drinking bowl, as well as a towel or cover to protect the car. It is also advisable take your pet’s health card in case you need to visit the vet in an emergency; as well as a small cleaning kit (shampoo, soap and brush).

Spain’s Directorate-General of Transport (DGT) has shared a series of recommendations on how to travel with your pet safely and legally. To transport animals in a vehicle, the DGT reminds us that it is essential to always have your documentation to hand and to carry the animal properly restrained to prevent it from interfering with driving, preferably placing a separator to prevent distractions.

Furthermore, if we are travelling outside Spain, we should make sure that we have everything we need for the trip to go smoothly. To travel to any destination or country in the European Union with pets, in addition to the health card, you will need a pet passport. This is an essential document for travelling in Europe, issued by the vet. It is also advisable to find out about the guidelines of each country, as some require a prior quarantine period for the animal.

Pets on public transport

To travel with pets on Renfe's Cercanías local trains, you can travel with a carrier, although it is not necessary. Dogs must travel with a muzzle and an extendable lead no longer than 1.5 metres. On AVE, long and middle-distance, Avant and private operator Iryo trains you can travel with your dog or cat as long as it weighs no more than ten kilos, use an approved 60x35x35cm carrier and pay a special supplement of 25 per cent of the aduult ticket price. On Ouigo you can travel with pets: up to two pets weighing a maximum of ten kilos, with a rigid carrier with a device to contain and remove waste. It is not allowed to travel on Renfe's low-cost, high-speed Avlo trains with pets, only with guide and assistance dogs.

To travel by bus with a dog or cat, it is necessary to check the regulations in force according to the company you are travelling with. Generally, only one animal is allowed per bus or journey, although sometimes it depends on the service and the amount of luggage that is in the hold. The weight limit is also ten kilos for dogs and cats, and they cannot travel in the passenger cabin. They will normally travel in the hold of the vehicle, together with the passengers' luggage, in a rigid carrier, with a grid and secure lock, as well as a waterproof base. This service may also include an extra cost on the ticket price, which can sometimes reach 50 per cent of the ticket price, although this always depends on the company you are travelling with.

To travel by plane with a dog or cat, Aena - the company that manages Spain's airports - says pets may travel in the passenger cabin if they do not exceed a certain weight and size, and are in a suitably equipped carrier. Alternatively, they may be checked into the hold of the plane, in a suitable carrier that has been fitted out for this purpose. The airline must be advised well in advance. The transport of animals will entail an additional cost, and sometimes a maximum limit of animals in the hold may be imposed, depending on the airline company. Further information is available in the Aena guide to travelling with animals.