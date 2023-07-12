How to report a crime in Spain if you become a unfortunate victim while on holiday

The British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has issued useful advice for those who might need help, especially if they don't speak Spanish

If you're unfortunate enough to become a victim of while you're holidaying in Spain you should report it straight away. If you have had property stolen or lost your passport, you should visit the nearest National Police (Policia Nacional), regional police (Ertzaintza in the Basque Country, Mossos d’Esquadra in Catalonia, and Policia Foral in Navarre) or Guardia Civil station to file a report (denuncia).

Some major Spanish cities also offer a Foreign Tourist Assistance Service (Servicio de Atención al Turista Extranjero or SATE) run by the local town hall and National Police where you will be able to report a crime in English.

Violent crime or sexual assault must be reported in person at the nearest police station. If you’ve had belongings stolen, you’ll need to keep the police report for insurance purposes.

While in Spain, you can also call a dedicated English-speaking police line on +34 90 210 2112 from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday (not available on public holidays or weekends), or file a police report online for offences such as bag or car theft.

If your passport is lost or stolen, you’ll need to apply for an emergency travel document from the nearest British Consulate and to apply for a replacement passport when you return to the UK.