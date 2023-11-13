Hotel in Spain forced to pay 2,000-euro fine for scanning the identity documents of guests

Susana Zamora Compartir Copiar enlace

A hotel in Spain's Alicante has been hit with a 2,000-euro fine for scanning the ID documents of guests during check-in.

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) considered it an "excessive processing of personal data". The aparthotel in Torrevieja can appeal against the ruling.

The accommodation first came under the radar of authorities in May this year when Torrevieja police received a report from a young couple who claimed the hotel did not provide them with complaint forms. They went to the reception to check-in but were not given accommodation because another person had registered before them with their personal data.

"After an inspection by the Local Police, with regard to the client register book, it was found that there was no numerical annotation of the registrations, which were loose sheets with scanned IDs," according to the AEPD. Scanning the DNI (Spain's national identity document for individuals) and keeping a copy of the ID is not a necessary process to carry out during check-in at a hotel, the AEPD also added.