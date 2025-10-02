Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police officers at the scene. L.P.
Crime

Homeless man is stabbed to death with umbrella after squabble in rain in Valencia

The victim was rushed to hospital following the incident but died shortly afterwards

J. Martínez / I. Cabanes / A. Checa

Valencia

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 20:28

The last red alert for intense rainfall in Valencia overshadowed the alleged murder of a homeless man, which happened at the entrance to a building in the central Velluters district on Sunday, 28 September. The victim was stabbed with an umbrella by another homeless man, possibly after an argument over a spot to shelter during the rain.

The suspect, an Algerian national, fled the scene, leaving the victim, of Moroccan origin, to bleed to death. Thanks to a swift investigation and a tip off from a witness, the National Police located and arrested the suspect a few hours later.

The suspect confessed that he had struck the man with the umbrella, without the intention of killing him. According to the investigation, the two men were both under the influence of alcohol. They knew each other, but the motive for their argument has not been officially confirmed.

A surveillance camera at the nearby music conservatory recorded the incident and the forensic police carried out a thorough search of the building's interior courtyard.

Despite the rapid intervention, the victim died shortly after being transferred to the Hospital General de Valencia.

The detainee is awaiting trial on suspicion of manslaughter.

