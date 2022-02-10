Warm and dry weather in Spain wakes up toxic processionary caterpillars that can be lethal for pets The caterpillars’ hairs can also trigger allergic reactions and skin irritation in humans. Direct contact with the insects is not even necessary because when they feel threatened, they release their hairs into the air

An increase in temperatures and a lack of rain have once again advanced the arrival of processionary caterpillars in Spain, dangerous insects that can be toxic to animals and humans and destroy trees.

The National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla) warns that the caterpillars can cause significant health, economic and environmental impact.

According to the general director of Anecpla, Jorge Galván, restrictions on what products can be used against the caterpillar have also allowed the population of them to increase.

High springtime temperatures across the Iberian peninsula mean that the long columns of the processionary caterpillars will soon be seen in forested areas, especially forests with pine trees, their favourite habitat.

Human contact with the caterpillars can cause dermatitis, eye injuries, hives and allergic reactions. "Direct contact with the caterpillars is not even necessary," said Galván, "because when they feel threatened, they throw their hairs into the air which cause irritations and allergies, especially if they reach, for example, the eyes."

Each caterpillar has around 500,00 poisonous hairs known as trichomes, ready to be used like poison darts the moment they feel they are in danger. “Even slight contact with them can generate everything from dermatitis to eye injuries, including hives and allergic reactions due to the release of histamine,'' he added.

In dogs, the hairs will cause swelling, if the hairs are swallowed, they can cause necrosis of the tongue and throat, and as a result, the death of the animal.