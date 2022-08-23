Watch as Guardia Civil helicopter crew makes a dramatic rescue in Spain’s Mallos de Riglos The pilot couldn’t land safely as there was a risk of the rotor blades hitting the vertical walls of the rock formation, that peak at around 275 metres, in an area very popular with climbers

A Guardia Civil mountain rescue helicopter crew has made a dramatic rescue in Spain’s Mallos de Riglos area, a geological formation consisting of rocks with vertical walls located in the town of Riglos, in Huesca province They reach a maximum height of 275 metres and the area is very popular with climbers.

The skilled helicopter pilot had to delicately approach a small ledge area from where the rescuers worked. He couldn't land the aircraft so he had to hover as close as possible to the spot, a tricky manoeuvre because there was a risk that the aircraft’s rotor blades could hit the vertical walls of the rock formation, declared a natural monument in 2016.