Helicopter crash-lands on busy motorway in Madrid The aircraft, which was taking part in the European Rotors fair, was brought down by strong gusts of wind this Friday morning

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo Madrid Friday, 1 December 2023

Three people have been injured after a helicopter taking part in the European Rotors fair crashed on a motorway in Madrid this Friday morning.

The aircraft was returning to its base when it encountered strong winds, causing it to crash land on the M-40 in the Spanish capital on 1 December.

The pilot and co-pilot were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a driver also received minor cuts from the incident. It caused chaos on the roads as all lanes on the M-40 in both directions were closed for more than an hour, with traffic diverted.

There were 200 exhibitors and 20 helicopters at the European Rotors show, which started on 27 November and ended on Thursday 30 November.