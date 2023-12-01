Heathrow Airport share to be sold by Spanish firm Construction and services giant Ferrovial became the majority shareholder in the British capital's main airport in 2006

Europa Press Friday, 1 December 2023, 17:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A top Spanish firm is selling its remaining stake in London's Heathrow Airport, where it is currently the biggest shareholder.

Construction and services giant Ferrovial became the majority shareholder in the British capital's main airport in 2006 but has reduced its shareholding since then.

The remaining 25 per cent stake in the holding company for the airport is being sold for 2.7bn euros to the Saudi government's PIF fund and investment firm Ardian.

These firms will acquire around 15 per cent and 10 per cent each, according to Ferrovial. The deal is subject to the right of first refusal of other shareholders.