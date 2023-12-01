Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Heathrow Airport. SUR
Heathrow Airport share to be sold by Spanish firm

Heathrow Airport share to be sold by Spanish firm

Construction and services giant Ferrovial became the majority shareholder in the British capital's main airport in 2006

Europa Press

Friday, 1 December 2023, 17:39

A top Spanish firm is selling its remaining stake in London's Heathrow Airport, where it is currently the biggest shareholder.

Construction and services giant Ferrovial became the majority shareholder in the British capital's main airport in 2006 but has reduced its shareholding since then.

The remaining 25 per cent stake in the holding company for the airport is being sold for 2.7bn euros to the Saudi government's PIF fund and investment firm Ardian.

These firms will acquire around 15 per cent and 10 per cent each, according to Ferrovial. The deal is subject to the right of first refusal of other shareholders.

