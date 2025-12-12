Health authorities recall famous beauty product sold in Spain

Camilo Álvarez Granada Friday, 12 December 2025, 16:57 Share

A popular beauty product sold in Spain has been withdrawn from the market. The Spanish agency of medicines and health products (Aemps) has informed the public that all batches of Wet N Wild Proline Felt Tip Eyeliner, with reference E8752 - EAN 4049775587527, have been recalled.

The company responsible for the product has voluntarily taken measures after detecting carbon black pigment (CI 77266, nano) above the maximum permitted concentration of 10% as set out in regulation (EC) 1223/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council on cosmetic products.

Markwins Beauty Brands INTL Ltd. is responsible for the marketing of this product, which is distributed in Spain through perfumeries and online sales. The company has already initiated the withdrawal of the product from the points of sale, as well as the recovery of the units purchased by users.

Aemps has communicated these measures to the health authorities of all Spanish regions. Health authorities advise people who have purchased any of the affected units of this beauty product not to use it and to contact the point of sale where it was purchased for a full refund within the next six months.

If you are a point of sale for the product, you must check the products on sale and in storage at your premises. If you have any units, you must remove them from sale and contact the responsible company.