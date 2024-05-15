Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish health service to start funding glasses and contact lenses in 2025
Health

The aid will be aimed at children under the age of 18 from low-income families

EP

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 20:39

Compartir

Spain's minister for health, Mónica García, has confirmed that her department "will work" to start financing glasses and contact lenses from 2025 so that "they are not an unobtainable item for families who cannot afford them".

This was announced to the media during the first forum of public health - 'Healthcare for the Future', organised by the foundation for health research, which was held on Monday 13 May.

"We want glasses to form part of the portfolio of services," García said, as the current situation "means that the most vulnerable and people who do not have access to them see their ability to have better visual health diminished".

"I think this is something we agree on from a social and political point of view, because it is unacceptable that the national health system does not include oral and visual health. So we are going to work hard to make this a reality by 2025," she added.

