Health alert: Several batches of Covid antigen tests are being withdrawn due to bacteria in the kit The reason is the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa being detected in the extraction solution of the product called Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test (Colloidal Gold)/Saliva.

The Spanish Medications and Health Products Agency (AEMPS), has warned that several batches of antigen tests have had to be withdrawn from sale because they contained bacteria.

In a statement, the agency said it had been informed by the importer, Aleu Medical S.L., that contamination by the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa had been detected in several rapid antigen tests for Covid self-diagnosis, which were being sold under the name Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test (Colloidal Gold)/Saliva.

The affected batch numbers are: 2022012001, 2022011301 and 2022011501. The product, with reference number A606201, is manufactured by Anbio (Xiamen) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) and the authorised representative company is Lotus NL B.V. (Netherlands).

The AEMPS has requested that all affected batches be removed from the market and has warned people not to use them.