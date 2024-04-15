Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Chocolate bar removed from Mercadona supermarket shelves after 'foreign body' detected

The Hacendado brand item was available for purchase in all the company's stores, across the whole of Spain

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Monday, 15 April 2024, 18:18

A chocolate bar sold in Mercadona stores across Spain has been recalled after a "foreign body" was detected in a product.

It comes after the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition issued a health alert when it was informed by health authorities in the Valencia region about the presence of a "foreign body" in the item.

According to the food safety agency, the distribution company has recalled all affected products from supermarket shelves.

The item is a Hacendado brand 72% dark chocolate bar with almonds with a best-before date: 05/2025 and batch number I23325M1. According to available information, it was sold at Mercadona supermarkets nationwide.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition said, "it is recommended that people who have the product included in this alert at home should refrain from consuming it."

