EFE
Health alert for allergy sufferers following Toblerone labelling error
Spain's national food safety agency has warned people with an allergy or intolerance to milk, almond, soya and egg about a batch of the popular chocolate product in which these ingredients are not listed

Álvaro Soto

Madrid

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 21:29

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has issued a warning to people with allergies or intolerances to milk, almonds, soya and egg due to the distribution of a Toblerone brand product that contains these ingredients and which are not detailed on the labelling.

In a statement, Aesan said the unlisted ingredients relate to a milk chocolate product with nougat (10%) of honey and almonds of the Toblerone brand, weighing 100 grams and with barcode number 7614500010013, which has been sold with these expiration dates: 12/8/2024, 12/15/2024, 12/25/2024, 12/26/2024, 01/07/2025 and 01/24/2025.

The original distribution of the product was throughout Spain, apart from La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla, although it is possible that there may have been some redistribution to these areas.

As a precautionary measure, Aesan recommends that people allergic or intolerant to milk, almonds, soybeans and eggs refrain from consuming the product.

For the rest of the population, the product does not carry any risk.

