Hauliers' strike begins in Spain but supplies and logistics are not expected to be hit at present Only a minority are taking part in the protest, and the sector says the government is willing to discuss making some measures priority

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has promised to meet hauliers this week to discuss prioritising some of the measures agreed with the sector in December. Although the government said then that the price paid by clients would be automatically revised, there are still contracts linked to other types of revision and other measures still in transition. Now that the price of fuel has shot up because of the war in Ukraine, the government says it is willing to talk about changing or giving priority to some measures.

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, had already announced last week that she would meet hauliers in the next few weeks, but on Friday the general director of Overland Transport, Jaime Moreno, held a meeting with representatives of the National Road Transport Committee (CNTC).

Meanwhile, a strike by some hauliers began today although it is not expected to affect supplies or logistics for the moment, as only a minority of the sector are taking part in the protest action.