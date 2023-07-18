Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Driving in flip-flops. P.F.
Guardia Civil in Spain clarifies whether or not it is allowed to drive wearing flip-flops

Guardia Civil in Spain clarifies whether or not it is allowed to drive wearing flip-flops

This is what the law says about whether it is allowed to drive with flip-flops, a question asked by many motorists every summer

Canal Motor

Madrid

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 18:18

Compartir

A recurring question every summer among drivers in Spain is whether it is against the law to drive a vehicle in flip-flops.

Article 17 of the country's General Traffic Regulations state that "drivers must be in a position to control their vehicles at all times". Here lies the dilemma of what footwear is better to drive with, and whether you can control the vehicle with flip-flops.

Legally, as driving with flip-flops is not forbidden, each motorist will be held responsible for driving with the type of shoe that they believe will comply with the safety regulations - choosing the one that allows them the maximum control of the car.

It is not forbidden but...

"It is not specifically forbidden to drive with flip-flops, but you can be penalised for not being able to maintain freedom of movement to control the pedals well," the Guardia Civil pointed out.

Driving with flip-flops, considering that these are not fully adjustable to the foot and can slip off easily, could rseult in you being hit with a fine.

It could range from 80 to 200 euros, depending on how serious the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) considers the offence to be. It may also result in losing three points from the driver's license.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad