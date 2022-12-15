Police officer shoots her two daughters and then takes own life in Guardia Civil barracks The officer in Quintanar del Rey, Cuenca, was reportedly in the process of separating from the father of the children, aged 9 and 11

A 42-year-old police officer has shot her two daughters, aged 9 and 11, to death this Thursday morning in a house at the barracks of Guardia Civil in the Spanish town of Quintanar del Rey, Cuenca. Moments later, the officer took her own life with the same weapon.

According to sources close to the investigation, the police officer was in the process of separating from the father of the girls in a problematic process, so the motive for the double murder could have been a kind of revenge against her partner, who was not currently living in the barracks. However, according to the same sources, the Guardia Civil officer had not shown any "abnormal behavior" in recent days.

The incident was discovered shortly after 7am this Thursday, 15 December, when a colleague of Paola BC investigated why she did not turn up for work and did not answer his calls. After knocking on the door and getting no response, he forced the door and found the three dead bodies. The body of the female police officer still held her regulation weapon in her right hand.