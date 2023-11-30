Guardia Civil assist the delivery of a baby goat on a road in Valladolid A resourceful officer went to the rescue and helped with the birth of two kids

The scene of the delivery of the two kids and the officer who helped the animal.

“In Valladolid, Guardia Civil traffic officers are used to providing roadside assistance, but if circumstances require, an animal is also assisted in childbirth,” the Guardia Civil posted on its official X account.

The unusual social media post was to highlight the work of one of its officers who helped a goat in the delivery of two of her kids after finding the pregnant animal on the edge of a Valladolid road on Sunday 26 November.

A video of the incident, broadcast by the security force through its social media accounts, went viral almost instantly. Onlookers watched as the undeterred Guardia Civil traffic officer turned his hand to the role, certainly not part of his routine activities.